Remains of U.S. Army private from Detroit who died as a POW in World War II identified

(WXYZ) — The remains U.S. Army private from Detroit who was captured and died as a prisoner of war during World War II have been identified.

U.S. Army Pvt. Kenneth L. Kramer, 20, was a member of the 19th Air Base Squadron, 20th Air Base Group, in the summer of 1942, when Japanese forces invaded the Phillippine Islands in December.

Thousands of U.S. and Filipino service members were captured and interned at POW camps, and Kramer was among those reported captured when U.S. forces in Bataan surrendered. They were subjected to the 65-mile Bataan Death March and held at Cabanatuan POW camp, and more than 2,500 POWs died in the camp during the war.

Prison camp and historical records show Kramer died June 29, 1942, and was buried along with other deceased prisoners at the local Cabanatuan Camp Cemetery in Common Grave 407.

After the war, American Graves Registration Service personnel recovered 25 sets of remains buried in Common Grave 407, however, nine were unable to be identified at the time and buried as unknowns at the Manila American Cemetery and Memorial.

In November 2019, the remains were disinterred and sent for analysis. Officials used dental, anthropological and isotope analysis to identify the remains as Kramer.

His grave had been meticulously cared for over the past 70 years by the American Battle Monuments Commission.

Kramer will be buried in Holly later this year.