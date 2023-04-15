Renewed request for all Nassar records from new MSU leadership

LANSING, Mich. (WXMI) — Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel sent a letter Friday to the Michigan State University Board of Trustees renewing her request for all documents regarding Larry Nassar.

In the letter, Nessel says her office has repeatedly asked the board to release about 6,000 documents that MSU previously withheld under a claim of privilege.

The Board of Trustees has been made up of new members and leadership since the start of the year.

The letter claims Michigan State’s Board of Trustees pledged to cooperate with the investigation until its complete.

Nassar is currently behind bars and likely will be for the rest of his life after he admitted to molesting some of the nation's top gymnasts for years.

Nessel says Friday’s formal request is for the full and unredacted release of all records of any investigation Michigan State conducted into Nassar.

“We remain committed as ever to pursuing justice for the many survivors of Larry Nassar’s violence at the university and I hope the newly comprised board shares that commitment with us more meaningfully than their predecessors,” Nessel said. “This is a pursuit we are determined to see through until the standards of investigation and justice are met. They haven’t been yet, not by the university that continues to withhold thousands of documents my department has requested over and again. So we have renewed our request, hopefully for the last time, so that we may secure justice, close this difficult chapter for the survivors and finish this investigation confident in our review of exactly how and why the university failed to protect these students from Larry Nassar.”

Read the full letter sent to MSU’s Board of Trustees below:

LTR Nassar Doc Request SIGNED by WXMI on Scribd