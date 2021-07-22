Rental, utility and internet assistance available for Washtenaw Co. residents

WASHTENAW COUNTY, Mich. (WXYZ) — Washtenaw County is offering rental, utility and internet assistance for residence in anticipation of the eviction moratorium lifting July 31.

The county will be using federal funds to help people facing evictions amid the pandemic.

The COVID Emergency Rental Assistance (CERA) program is for eligible households that have incomes less than 80% of the area median income, and must also meet the following conditions:

Individual(s) in the household has qualified for unemployment benefits or has experienced a reduction in household income, incurred significant costs, or has experienced other financial hardship due directly or indirectly to the coronavirus outbreak; and

Individual(s) in the household can demonstrate a risk of experiencing homelessness or housing instability evidenced by a past due utility or rent notice.

“OCED, HAWC, and SOS look forward to continuing to provide this crucial resource to Washtenaw County residents as we all continue to navigate the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact,” said Morghan Williams Boydston, OCED’s Human Services Manager. “While the eviction moratorium is ending on July 31, support for rental assistance, eviction prevention, and utility assistance will be ongoing and available through 2022.”

You can complete the CERA application here. For a paper application, or if you need assistance applying, contact Housing Access for Washtenaw County at 734-961-1999. For Spanish-speaking residents, call 734-210-0112.