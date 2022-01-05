Rep. Brenda Lawrence to retire from Congress at end of term

(WXYZ) — Congresswoman Brenda Lawrence is retiring from Congress following her current term.

Lawrence confirmed the news to 7 Action News. She then tweeted out a video statement you can watch below:

This year marks my 30th year in elected public service, and I've had the good fortune of serving Michiganders on the local and national level.



After reflecting on my journey & having conversations with my family, I'm announcing that I will not be seeking re-election to Congress. pic.twitter.com/QBmdExSKaj — Brenda Lawrence (@RepLawrence) January 5, 2022

She will further address the developments on Wednesday.

Lawrence currently represents Michigan's 14th Congressional District. Prior to her decision to retire, it was not clear which district she would have run in following redistricting.

Michigan lost a congressional district following the 2020 census. Lawrence is the former mayor of Southfield. Under the map adopted by the Michigan Independent Redistricting Commission, that city falls into the new 11th District.

