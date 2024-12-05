Rep. Debbie Dingell demanding answers from FAA over DTW landing approach

(WXYZ) — Rep. Debbie Dingell sent a letter to the Federal Aviation Administration today demanding answers over a Detroit Metro Airport landing approach that's causing safety concerns.

The 7 Investigators were the first to expose a risky landing practice at the airport back in 2020.

Federal watchdog questions safety at DTW

The planes on the westernmost runway must approach at an angle, using the Instrument Landing System (ILS) Yankee Off Set Localizer. It’s an antenna system, but Air Traffic Controllers say its placement at Metro results in the signal getting interrupted, especially when other planes taxi right in front of it.

“The safety of pilots, passengers, and airport personnel should remain the FAA’s highest priority. The continued reports of safety risks and inconsistent mitigations raise significant concerns about the FAA’s approach to resolving these issues,” Dingell wrote in the letter. “I urge the FAA to conduct a comprehensive review of this procedure and provide a detailed update on the steps being taken to ensure safety at DTW.”

Just this week, the U.S. Special Counsel took issue with the actions of Federal Aviation Administration managers at Metro Airport yet again.

In a press release, Special Counsel Hampton Dellinger said, “The approach at issue may create a danger for landing aircraft and the flying public.”

Dingell stated she's asking the following questions of the FAA:

