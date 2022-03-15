Rep. Fred Upton tests positive for COVID-19

(WXMI) — Congressman Fred Upton has tested positive for COVID-19.

The congressman made the announcement on his Twitter page Tuesday afternoon.

Congressman Fred Upton tested positive for COVID-19 after taking a routine test. Thankfully, Rep. Upton is fully vaccinated and boosted. He is experiencing mild symptoms. Per CDC protocol, Rep. Upton will isolate for the next five days as required. — Rep. Fred Upton (@RepFredUpton) March 15, 2022

Upton adds he is fully vaccinated and is currently “experiencing mild symptoms.”

We’re told Upton plans to self-isolate for a five-day period under protocols outlined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

