Rep. Jewell Jones defends using campaign cash at strip club

Posted at 4:19 PM, Jul 27, 2021
DEARBORN, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan lawmaker who spent campaign money at a strip club says it has "great lamb chops." Democratic state Rep. Jewell Jones reported spending $221 at the Pantheion Club in Dearborn.

Jones says he was there to discuss economic development. Jones tells The Detroit News in a text message that he has to meet people "where they're at some times," and he added that the suburban Detroit club has "great lamb chops." Jones also spent about $700 at a Las Vegas restaurant in March. It was described in records as a "dinner meeting with other legislators."

