Rep. Patrick McHenry of North Carolina is the leader of the House, at least for now

Mark Schiefelbein/AP
Rep. Patrick McHenry, R-N.C., talks to reporters hours before Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., was ousted as Speaker of the House at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023. McHenry was named speaker pro tempore and will temporarily lead the House following McCarthy's ouster. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Now that Kevin McCarthy is out of his job as House speaker, one of his top lieutenants is presiding over the chamber while the chamber figures out who will be the next leader.

North Carolina GOP Rep. Patrick McHenry took the gavel after Tuesday's historic vote to oust McCarthy.

According to House rules, McHenry was named essentially the acting speaker.

McHenry is in his 10th term in Congress. McHenry had worked to help McCarthy win the speaker's contest in January and helped with debt limit deal negotiations McCarthy made with President Joe Biden.

McHenry also is the House Financial Services Committee chairman.

