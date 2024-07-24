Rep. Rashida Tlaib holds up 'war criminal' sign during Netanyahu's address to Congress

Rep. Rashida Tlaib protested Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's speech to Congress on Wednesday with a sign calling him a "war criminal."

During his speech, Tlaib was seen in the audience holding up a sign that said "war criminal" on one side and "guilty of genocide" on the other.

AP Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, R-Fla., left, talks to Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., as Tlaib holds a sign as they attend a speech by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to a joint meeting of Congress at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, July 24, 2024. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

AP Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., holds a sign as she attends a speech by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to a joint meeting of Congress at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, July 24, 2024. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

She is the first Palestinian-American to serve in Congress and has repeatedly called Israel's actions during the war with Hamas a genocide.

On Tuesday, she tweeted "Netanyahu is a war criminal committing genocide against the Palestinian people. It is utterly disgraceful that leaders from both parties have invited him to address Congress. He should be arrested and sent to the International Criminal Court."

Before the address, she posted a picture with Hani Almadhoun, who she said would be joining her in the chamber and had lost over 150 members of his family in the war.

Hundreds of protesters rallied within sight of the Capitol ahead of Netanyahu's address, and U.S. Capitol Ppolice said five people were arrested in the House gallery.

Netanyahu’s speech took on a more combative tone as he defended his country but also derided those protesting the war in Gaza, gesturing to demonstrations happening as he spoke on the streets outside the U.S. Capitol, as “useful idiots” for Israel’s adversaries.

“The hands of the Jewish state will never be shackled,” he said.

He drew shouts of applause from many in Congress, but also silence from leading Democrats who declined to stand and cheer.

A common thread of Netanyahu’s speech is painting Israel’s fight against Hamas and the region as a whole as synonymous with American interests and values.