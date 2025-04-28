Rep. Shri Thanedar introduces articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump

(WXYZ) — U.S. Representative Shri Thanedar announced that he has introduced articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump on Monday.

In his announcement, Rep. Thanedar, who represents Michigan’s 13th Congressional District, accused President Trump of “sweeping abuse of power, flagrant violations of the Constitution, and acts of tyranny that undermine American democracy and threaten the rule of law.”

This comes just one day before President Trump is expected to hold a rally in Macomb County to mark his first 100 days in office.

"Donald Trump has repeatedly demonstrated that he is unfit to serve as President and represents a clear and present danger to our nation’s constitution and our democracy," said Rep. Thanedar in a statement. "His unlawful actions have subverted the justice system, violated the separation of powers, and placed personal power and self-interest above public service. We cannot wait for more damage to be done. Congress must act."

Rep. Thanedar has outlined the following seven articles of impeachment in the resolution:

1. Obstruction of Justice and Abuse of Executive Power: Including denial of due process, unlawful deportations, defiance of court orders, and misuse of the Department of Justice.

2. Usurpation of Appropriations Power: For dismantling congressionally established agencies and impounding federal funds.

3. Abuse of Trade Powers and International Aggression: Including imposing economically damaging tariffs and threatening military invasion against sovereign nations.

4. Violation of First Amendment Rights: Through retaliatory actions against critics, media, and attorneys exercising constitutionally protected speech.

5. Creation of an Unlawful Office: By establishing the Department of Government Efficiency (“DOGE”) and unlawfully empowering Elon Musk to unilaterally violate the Constitution.

6. Bribery and Corruption: Involving dismissing criminal cases, soliciting foreign emoluments, and extortionate settlements for personal and political gain.

7. Tyrannical Overreach: Seeking to consolidate unchecked power, erode civil liberties, and defy constitutional limits on presidential authority.

Read the full resolution below:

The next step in the process is a review by the House Judiciary Committee.