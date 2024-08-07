Rep. Shri Thanedar wins Democratic primary for Michigan’s 13th District, AP projects

(WXYZ) — Rep. Shri Thanedar will likely be re-elected to Michigan’s 13th Congressional District after he was projected to win the Democratic primary for the seat on Tuesday.

The district is a Democratic stronghold and the winner of the primary likely will win the election.

Thanedar beat Detroit City Councilwoman Mary Waters and Shakira Lynn Hawkins, an attorney who previously worked for the City of Detroit law department.

Earlier this year, Adam Hollier, who was thought to be one of Thanedar’s biggest challengers, was thrown off the primary ballot after it was determined he did not have enough valid signatures.

Hollier lost to Thanedar in the 2022 primary when Thanedar got 28% of the vote in a nine-way primary.

Thanedar, who lost the Democratic primary for governor in 2018 and then was a state representative before joining Congress in 2022, has received pushback from Democrats in the state.

In May, Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan, five Detroit City Council members and three state representatives supported Waters in her bid to unseat Thanedar.

Previous high-profile Democrats had endorsed Hollier in the race.

Martell D. Bivings is running as a Republican in the November election.

