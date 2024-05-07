Rep. Shri Thanedar's Detroit community center vandalized with pro-Palestinian graffiti

Detroit Rep. Shri Thanedar is calling the vandalism of his community center unacceptable.

It was discovered on Monday that someone spray-painted the words "racist," "ceasefire" and "free Palestine" on the building in the university district.

In a statement, Thanedar said in part, "I am always open to dialogue and debate. Unfortunately, this vandalism of the community center is not an isolated incident, nor is it a productive form of communication. These acts create nothing but fear and division during a time that depends on open conversation and discourse."

Thanedar said the center is a place to bring the community together, but the vandalism seeks to drive it apart.