Repair work continues after massive 54-inch water main break in SW Detroit neighborhood

We're expected to learn more Tuesday afternoon about a massive water main break in Southwest Detroit that left a neighborhood flooded.

The Great Lakes Water Authority said a 54-inch steel water transmission main broke early Monday morning in the area of Beard and Rowan in Southwest Detroit. It impacted between 150 and 200 homes in the neighborhood.

The break left more than five feet of standing water in some areas, but crews have been on site since Monday morning as they work to expedite water removal from the area. City officials said this was the worst water main break they had ever seen.

According to the GLWA, once the water is cleared, they can begin excavating the site and assess the damage of the pipe to determine what will be required to repair it. The authority said that they have already been in contact with the pipeline supplier to make them aware of the potential pipe needs.

Officials are expected to provide an update at 2 p.m. on Tuesday on the situation. WXYZ will live-stream that update.

Our crews at the scene on Tuesday morning saw that water was flowing, but Detroit Water and Sewerage Department officials said that it was part of the process as they opened and closed valves to manage the break.

In an update on Monday afternoon, Duggan, other city and GLWA officials said that residents who are impacted can call 313-774-5261 if they don't have heat or power and would like to stay in a hotel. The city said they have partnered with Sonesta Extended Stay Suites to get residents who are impacted into a hotel.

“This was a failure of the water main system,” Duggan said. “It took a couple of hours to find the valves that were covered in ice and snow to be able to isolate and shut off the water and identify exactly where the break was.”

According to city officials, any uninsured damage will be paid for by both the city and GLWA with a 50/50 split, according to Duggan.

“It's a tragic situation — we understand that. Our heart goes out to the people impacted by this,” GLWA CEO Suzanne Coffey said.

Those residents who want inspections on their homes will also call 313-774-5261 to get the process started. The city also said they have partnered with Uber to get people rides if their car was impacted by the flooding.

We spoke with two women who were searching for a solution. They have four kids between the ages of 4 and 13 in their home. The kids are safe, but one woman we spoke to said the water rose to their beds while they were sleeping.

"It was coming in really, really fast," the woman told us. "It has gone up to the first floor already... it's way too cold, I tried going in the water but I couldn't, it froze my legs up.

"It felt like Titanic," the woman continued. "Like pins and needles and burning. I've never felt pain like that before."