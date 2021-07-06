Replica Vietnam War memorial coming to Clinton Township; volunteers needed

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Wall That Heals, a 3/4-scale replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial, is coming to Clinton Township in August.

The exhibit is looking for volunteers to help during the stop from Aug. 3-8. It was last in Clinton Township in 2010 and 2015.

“It’s a long-time tradition in Clinton Township to recognize and honor our veterans at every opportunity,” said Township Supervisor Bob Cannon. “It’s also become a tradition to host The Wall That Heals as we are one of only two communities in Michigan to successfully apply to have The Wall to come to our community,” he said.

Volunteers will help with the public viewing, and staff members will train and lead the volunteers on site.

To become a volunteer, call 586-286-9339, or go to https://twthclintontwp.wordpress.com.

“Plenty of community support is needed to bring The Wall to Clinton Township,” he said. “It takes more than 100 volunteers to set up and take down the display, along with staff to guide visitors 24 hours a day," Cannon said.

The memorial is 375 feet long and 7.5 feet high at its tallest point. It honors the more than 3 million Americans who served during the Vietnam War and has the names of the 58,276 men and women who died during the war.