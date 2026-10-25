Report: Emirates could add nonstop flight from Detroit to Dubai in the future

Detroit Metro Airport could be a new destination for Emirates with nonstop flights to Dubai, according to a new report.

The Points Guy reported Saturday that Emirates is looking at potentially three new U.S. destinations from Dubai — Detroit, Denver and Philadelphia.

That's according to Emirates President Tim Clark, who said, "There aren't many cities in the world that we will not be able to touch if we want to get there," according to The Points Guy.

It would be the latest international flight from Detroit, which does not have a nonstop flight to Dubai.

Emirates flies from several U.S. cities, the closest being Chicago.