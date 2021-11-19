Report: FBI conducted search for Jimmy Hoffa at New Jersey landfill in October

(WXYZ) — A report in the New York Times says federal investigators conducted a search for the body of Jimmy Hoffa in a New Jersey landfill in October.

The report says the search was conducted in Jersey City on October 25 and 26. They were looking for a 55-gallon steel drum that Hoffa was allegedly buried in following his 1975 disappearance.

According to the New York Times, the dump has long been connected to the Hoffa disappearance, going back to 1975. It was reportedly searched before. However, the Times reports that law enforcement at that time did not have specific information about where on the property the burial took place.

That reportedly changed earlier this year when a journalist came forward with information he says was provided to him by the son of the man who owned the landfill at the time. The man, who was a teenager at the time, said he was there when men showed up to scout the landfill for a spot to bury Hoffa.

The man has since passed away.

The FBI released a statement to the Times saying they were analyzing data collected in the survey. The statement does not mention Hoffa.