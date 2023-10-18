Report: Man surveyed Governor Whitmer's summer home in August

LANSING, Mich. (WXMI) — A new report from the state Capitol says someone tried to survey Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s summer property over the summer.

Whitmer’s press secretary confirmed the incident happened in August.

Several men are currently serving time for plotting to kidnap the governor.

The man reportedly climbed a cliff near Whitmer’s Mackinac Island home on Aug. 26. He allegedly tried to record discussions taking place on the porch.

We're told he was later escorted away from the governor's home.

It is not yet known if Whitmer was there when the alleged event took place, or if it was related to the aforementioned plot.

Whitmer's Chief of Staff JoAnne Huls released the following statement:

"We have received new reporters of an individual attempting to illegally reach the governor's home through a restricted area, the bluff of her residence. This individual's actions are extremely serious given the recent plot to kidnap and kill her plus ongoing threats to governors in other states. The governor is grateful to her security detail for handling the situation and we are in touch with the proper authorities. Any acts, or threats of violence or intimidation against elected officials have no place in Michigan or this country. The governor deserves the right to safety and privacy."

— 7 Action News contributed to this report.

