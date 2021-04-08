Report: MI Supreme Court Justice Richard Bernstein has been living in Dubai for past few months

(WXYZ) — Michigan Supreme Court Justice Richard Berstein has been living the last few months in Dubai while continuing to hear arguments in the court, according to a new report in The Jerusalem Post.

Bernstein, 46, was reportedly quarantining in Dubai for two weeks while on his way to Israel for a visit in January. While he quarantined, Israel closed its border, and the website reports he was told he could either stay in Dubai or fly home. He chose to stay.

The Michigan Supreme Court has been meeting virtually due to the pandemic, so Bernstein has still heard cases while in Dubai, despite the 8-hour time difference.

“I had already started becoming close with so many incredible people here and so I decided to stay back,” he said to The Jerusalem Post. “As a blind person, it is very challenging to travel and do things on your own. But the beauty of this country is that you are never alone. So many people have helped me around here that I know this area like the back of my hand.”

According to the report, Bernstein isn't worried about being away from Michigan and said he'd be doing the same work if he were in the state, just from his apartment. Bernstein, who is blind, reportedly has also advocated for disability rights in Dubai while doing work for the court.

“I have worked harder here than anywhere else,” he said to the Post. “I have been giving speeches and presentations and, in fact, doing two jobs simultaneously.”

