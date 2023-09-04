Report: 'No individual on hand with direct knowledge and experience' in sitatunga death at zoo

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A report obtained by FOX 17 shows multiple conditions that contributed to the death of a sitatunga at John Ball Zoo on May 16.

READ MORE: John Ball Zoo pygmy hippo attacks, kills sitatunga ahead of exhibit opening

During the inspection and exit interview conducted with the zoo's chief operating officer and general curator, the Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service arm of the US Department of Agriculture noted the zoo did not have an experienced handler on hand during the incident and the animals both showed signs of stress.

"The hippopotamus consistently exhibited behaviors noted as aggression by the keepers during at least eight introduction preparation events. Such behaviors included, but were not limited to, marking of the exhibit, territorial aggression, charging at the door where the sitatunga was housed, grumbling noises with opening its mouth."



"Introduction of dangerous species of animals in the presence of behaviors consistent with incompatibility can lead to injury or death of animals involved."

—USDA APHIS report on Sitatunga death during introduction to Pygmy Hippo

Inspectors cited Keepers' notes from the incident in the June 15 report.

PST Inspection Report John Ball Zoo (1) by Chris Bovia on Scribd

In a statement released September 1, John Ball Zoo told the press visual introductions between the animals proved successful prior to their physical introduction, adding the incident was the result of “individual animal behavior.”

The report also shows there was only a single tree that could act as a barrier between the animals in the area in which they were being introduced and calls the tunnel in the area a "potential area of entrapment".

“Based on our team’s extensive research and the animal behavior we observed, we believed this would be a successful introduction.



"We are deeply saddened that the incident occurred, and very proud of the work our animal care team has done before, during and after this incident. We will continue providing excellent care for animals for the purpose of preserving wildlife and wild places for generations to come.”



—Peter D’Arienzo, John Ball Zoo CEO

Preparation for the joint exhibit had previously included 300 hours over 54 days of mostly positive introductions between the animals, according to the zoo.

RELATED: John Ball Zoo: Pygmy hippo acted on 'animal behavior' when it killed sitatunga

The USDA/APHIS investigator stated the zoo would be correcting their introduction practices going forward, corrections the John Ball Zoo staff tells FOX 17 are currently being implemented.