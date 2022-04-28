Report on shooting of Patrick Lyoya submitted to Kent County prosecutor

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Michigan State Police (MSP) detectives have submitted their report to the Kent County Prosecutor’s Office regarding the shooting death of Patrick Lyoya.

We’re told the investigation is ongoing while investigators wait for forensic reports from those who made the Taser and body camera involved in the incident, which will then be sent to Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker.

Becker released the following statement following his receipt of MSP's report:

"While I appreciate the continued work of the Michigan State Police on this incident, as they note in their press release, they have submitted an incomplete report. I will begin to review the materials they have gathered at this time; but I cannot, and will not, make a final decision until they submit all the necessary information."

MSP adds they will investigate further if new information arises or if the prosecutor requests it.

