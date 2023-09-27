Report: Picketers hit by vehicle outside GM's Flint Processing Center

SWARTZ CREEK, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Metro Police Authority of Genesee County is investigating an incident where multiple people picketing outside a General Motors facility in Swartz Creek were hit by a vehicle.

Flint ABC station WJRT is reporting it happened at the Flint Processing Center on Bristol Road just before 4 p.m. The station says five people were hit by an employee leaving the facility. Their injuries were minor and no one needed to be treated at the hospital.

Chief Matthew Bade told WJRT the picketers were blocking the driveway when the employee was trying to leave.

The driver has not been located.

WJRT received the following statement from GM: