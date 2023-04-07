Watch Now
News

Actions

Report: Russia formally charges Wall Street Journal reporter

Russia arrests American reporter for alleged spying
PHOTO: THE WALL STREET JOURNAL
Russia arrests American reporter for alleged spying
Posted at 12:02 PM, Apr 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-07 12:10:20-04

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian state news agency Tass says jailed Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich has been formally charged with espionage in Russia and has entered his official denial.

Tass said a law enforcement source informed the news agency that Russia's Federal Security Service officially charged the American journalist with espionage.

Tass did not specify if the action was taken during a court hearing. Russian authorities arrested Gershkovich last week and accused him of trying to obtain classified information about a Russian arms factory.

The Wall Street Journal has denied the accusations.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Latest news, weather and traffic to start your day!