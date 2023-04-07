Report: Russia formally charges Wall Street Journal reporter

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian state news agency Tass says jailed Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich has been formally charged with espionage in Russia and has entered his official denial.

Tass said a law enforcement source informed the news agency that Russia's Federal Security Service officially charged the American journalist with espionage.

Tass did not specify if the action was taken during a court hearing. Russian authorities arrested Gershkovich last week and accused him of trying to obtain classified information about a Russian arms factory.

The Wall Street Journal has denied the accusations.