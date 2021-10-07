Report says U of M has received more than 2,100 complaints of sexual abuse by Dr. Robert Anderson

(WXYZ) — The Annual Security & Fire Safety Report is shining light on the massive scope of the Dr. Robert Anderson sexual abuse scandal, revealing that the school received more than 2,100 reports of sexual abuse connected to the case.

According to the statistics in the report which covers crimes reported in 2020, U of M received 1,212 reports of rape in 2020. Of that total number, 1,194 were reported as involving Anderson. The school also received 977 reports of fondling. Of those, 916 were reported as involving Anderson. The school also recorded 7 non-campus rapes in 2020, one of which was reported as involving Anderson.

These statistics follow the release earlier this year of the report by the WilmerHale law firm, which found credible allegations stretching from the time Anderson was hired at the U of M in 1966 until he retired in 2003.

The allegations laid out in the report include various incidents of sexual abuse, including unnecessary hernia checks, pelvic examinations, and rectal and prostate examinations, as well as incidents of fondling male patients until they ejaculated. The also included incidents where Anderson had the patients perform such acts on his own body. The report states that these incidents were done under the guise of demonstrating how to perform such examinations.

