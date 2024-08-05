Republican VP nominee JD Vance to visit Michigan on Wednesday 

(WXYZ) — Republican VP nominee JD Vance will be visiting Michigan on Wednesday.

Vance is expected to deliver remarks at the Shelby Township Police Department on Van Dyke Avenue.

Doors for the event open at 8 a.m. Vance’s speech is scheduled for 10 a.m.

It’s shaping up to be a big week for Michigan.

RELATED VIDEO: VP Harris set to campaign in Michigan this week

Big Election Week ahead for Michigan with Vice President Harris set to campaign at UAW rally

Vice President Kamala Harris will be in Michigan on Wednesday and Thursday, likely with her new running mate.

The state's primary is also this week, with Michigan having a Senate seat and two congressional seats up for grabs.

For more election coverage, click here.

