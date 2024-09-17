Research shows that parents transition their child's car seat too soon

METRO DETROIT (WXYZ) — This week is National Child Passenger Safety Week, and there's a new safety alert from parents. According to new research, many parents may be transitioning their child out of a booster seat too early.

According to a study conducted by researchers at Ohio State University and Safe Kids Worldwide, four out of five parents moved their child out of a booster seat before the child was big enough.

So, what seat should you use?

Kids should stay in a rear-facing safety seat as long as possible. This includes almost all children under two.

Many forward-facing safety seats with a harness can take children up to 60 pounds or more.

The next step is a belt-positioning booster seat, which you should use until the vehicle's lap and shoulder seat belts fit properly: that's generally when children are at least 4-foot-9.

When you used correctly, car seats, booster seats and seat belts protect young passengers.According to the U.S. Department of Transportation, child restraints reduce deaths by 71 percent for infants younger than one, and 54 percent for children ages 1-4.

For more information on what type of car seat to buy for your child, you can use the guide from the National Highway Traffic and Safety Adminstration at this link.