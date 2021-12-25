Resident surrenders 400 parakeets to Romeo shelter

ROMEO, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Macomb County-based Detroit Animal Welfare Group said it was a Christmas present they weren't expecting.

The DAWG activists worked to handle 400 parakeets that were surrendered by a resident Thursday night.

The shelter wrote in a Facebook post, "We were in shock also but could not turn them away as they were all crammed in seven cages and smothering each other and needed immediate help.”

According to a statement, there isn't any information about whether the resident who had hoarded the parakeets is facing any charges.

“These birds came from a very unhealthy situation, and the irresponsibility of the owner is infuriating. However, It truly takes a village to help these animals, and we are so thankful for everyone that works together to get them the care and proper homes they deserve,” a DAWG member said in the statement.

A shelter, two other rescues, and Birds and Beaks in Battle Creek are expected to take some of the birds on Sunday.

The rescues are accepting donations to fund any necessary veterinary care, housing, and food for the birds.

For more information, visit www.facebook.com/DetroitAnimalWelfareGroup

