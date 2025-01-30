Residents evacuated after gas leak in Monroe

MONROE, Mich. (WXYZ) — Residents in Monroe were evacuated after a gas leak, the Public Safety Department said in a Public Service Announcement posted on Facebook.

The department said that the gas leak occurred in the 600 block of John Anderson Court, west of West Lorain Street and North Telegraph Road.

The public is asked to avoid the area until further notice while the cause of the leak is investigated.

"We thank you for your cooperation and we will update the public once the all clear is given to return to the area," the department concluded in the post.