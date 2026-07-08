Residents being evacuated from senior apartment building in Southfield due to gas leak

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — Residents of a senior living apartment building in Southfield are being evacuated on Wednesday morning due to a gas leak.

The Southfield Fire Department tells 7 News Detroit that a garbage truck struck a gas line near Highland Towers. That's located at 25225 Greenfield Road. Officials are evacuating the residents as a precaution.

Watch the latest in the video player below:

Senior apartment complex evacuated for gas leak

Video from the scene shows residents leaving the building.

We're told the residents will be evacuated to the Southfield Pavilion on Evergreen Road.

WXYZ

"(Natural gas) can be very dangerous when you have an ignition source," said Southfield Fire Chief Joey Thorington. "If someone lights a cigarette, turns on a gas stove, turns on a light and there's a spark, it could light the gas."

Thorington said that Southfield Public Schools provided buses for the residents to sit in due to the heat.

Stay with WXYZ.com for updates on this developing story.