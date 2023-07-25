Resolution calls to rename Detroit's Hart Plaza in honor of MLK

Detroit's Hart Plaza has been open for nearly 50 years, and it could be getting a new name. Detroit City Councilwoman Mary Waters has proposed to rename the plaza.

According to the Detroit City Council agenda for Tuesday's meeting, Waters wants to rename Hart Plaza to Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Plaza.

Last month as part of the NAACP's June Jubilee celebration, a statue of King was unveiled at Hart Plaza.

According to the Detroit Riverfront Conservancy, Hart Plaza opened in 1975 along the Detroit Riverfront at the intersection of Woodward Ave. and Jefferson.

The 14-acre plaza is named for the late U.S. Sen. Philip Hart, who served from 1959-1976 and was previously the lieutenant governor.