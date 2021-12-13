Resources to help you manage stress during the holidays

(WXYZ) — The holidays can be a stressful time even before the pandemic struck Michigan. For many people, the added stress of the holidays along with the pandemic, work, finances, and many other factors combined can lead to a real mental health struggle.
Here is a list of resources to help you manage the pressure:
Community Mental Health Association of Michigan
Phone: (517) 374-6848
Livingston County
Livingston County CHM Authority
622 East Grand River Avenue Howell, Michigan 48843
24-hour crisis number: 517-546-4126
Macomb County
Macomb County CHM Services
22550 Hall Road Clinton Township, Michigan 48036
24-hour crisis number: 586-307-9100
Monroe County
Monroe CHM Authority
1001 South Raisinville Road Monroe, Michigan 48161-0726
24-hour crisis numbers: 734-243-7340 or 800-886-7340
Oakland County
Oakland Community Health Network
5505 Corporate Drive Troy, Michigan 48098
24-hour crisis number: 248-456-1991 or 800-231-1127
St. Clair County
St. Clair County Mental Health Authority
3111 Electric Avenue Port Huron, Michigan 48060
24-hour crisis number: 888-225-4447
Sanilac County
Sanilac County CHM Authority
227 East Sanilac Avenue Sandusky, Michigan 48471
24-hour crisis number: 888-225-4447
Washtenaw County
Washtenaw County Community Mental Health
555 Towner Street Ypsilanti, Michigan 48198
24-hour crisis number: 734-996-4747
Wayne County
Detroit Wayne Mental Health Authority dba Detroit-Wayne Integrated Health Network
707 West Milwaukee Detroit, Michigan 48202
24-hour crisis numbers: 313-224-7000 or 800-241-4949
State of Michigan resources
Michigan Stay Well Counseling hotline
Call 1-888-535-6136 – Press "8" to talk to a Michigan Stay Well counselor.
Counselors available 24/7 - confidential and free
Michigan Crisis Text Line
Test the keyword RESTORE to 741741. Open 24/7
Michigan PEER Warmline
For those living with serious mental illness or substance use challenges
1-888-PEER-753 (888-733-7753). Available every day from 10 a.m. to 2 a.m.
Headspace
Michiganders can get free access to headspace, a mental health, and meditation app, by visiting headspace.com/mi.
National Suicide Prevention Lifeline
Call: 1-800-273-8255 - Available 24/7
Text TALK to 741741