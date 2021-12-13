Resources to help you manage stress during the holidays

(WXYZ) — The holidays can be a stressful time even before the pandemic struck Michigan. For many people, the added stress of the holidays along with the pandemic, work, finances, and many other factors combined can lead to a real mental health struggle.

Here is a list of resources to help you manage the pressure:

Community Mental Health Association of Michigan

Phone: (517) 374-6848

Livingston County

Livingston County CHM Authority

622 East Grand River Avenue Howell, Michigan 48843

24-hour crisis number: 517-546-4126

Macomb County

Macomb County CHM Services

22550 Hall Road Clinton Township, Michigan 48036

24-hour crisis number: 586-307-9100

Monroe County

Monroe CHM Authority

1001 South Raisinville Road Monroe, Michigan 48161-0726

24-hour crisis numbers: 734-243-7340 or 800-886-7340

Oakland County

Oakland Community Health Network

5505 Corporate Drive Troy, Michigan 48098

24-hour crisis number: 248-456-1991 or 800-231-1127

St. Clair County

St. Clair County Mental Health Authority

3111 Electric Avenue Port Huron, Michigan 48060

24-hour crisis number: 888-225-4447

Sanilac County

Sanilac County CHM Authority

227 East Sanilac Avenue Sandusky, Michigan 48471

24-hour crisis number: 888-225-4447

Washtenaw County

Washtenaw County Community Mental Health

555 Towner Street Ypsilanti, Michigan 48198

24-hour crisis number: 734-996-4747

Wayne County

Detroit Wayne Mental Health Authority dba Detroit-Wayne Integrated Health Network

707 West Milwaukee Detroit, Michigan 48202

24-hour crisis numbers: 313-224-7000 or 800-241-4949

State of Michigan resources

Michigan Stay Well Counseling hotline

Call 1-888-535-6136 – Press "8" to talk to a Michigan Stay Well counselor.

Counselors available 24/7 - confidential and free

Michigan Crisis Text Line

Test the keyword RESTORE to 741741. Open 24/7

Michigan PEER Warmline

For those living with serious mental illness or substance use challenges

1-888-PEER-753 (888-733-7753). Available every day from 10 a.m. to 2 a.m.

Headspace

Michiganders can get free access to headspace, a mental health, and meditation app, by visiting headspace.com/mi.

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline

Call: 1-800-273-8255 - Available 24/7

Text TALK to 741741

