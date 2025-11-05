Restaurant recipes: Your Italian Heritage Month cookbook

(WXYZ) — All during Italian Heritage Month, we took you to Italian restaurants across metro Detroit, sharing their stories and recipes.
Check out all of the recipes below from the five restaurants we visited:
Aurora on the Lake in Commerce Township
Cacio e pepe recipe
Silver Spoon in Rochester
Spaghetti ai frutti di mare:
Serving 4
Ingredients:
Spaghetti 0.7 lb
Mussels 2.25 lb
Optional 4 medium size sea scallops
Clams 2.2lb
Calamari (squid) 0.66 lb
Shrimp 8
Cherry tomatoes 0.66 lb
Extra virgin olive oil 4tbsp
Garlic 1 clove
Parsley 1 spig to be chopped
White wine 3 tbsp
Fine salt to taste
Black pepper to taste
Andiamo in Warren
Osso Buco
Cafe Cortina in Farmington Hills
Gnocchi Di Patate
SheWolf in Detroit
Francobolli