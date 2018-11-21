Restaurant Report Card: We visit 3 restaurants in Allen Park

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (WXYZ) - Restaurant Report Card is serving up the best places to chow just in time for Thanksgiving!

This week 7 Actions News' Andrea Isom is taking you to a city known for it’s tree-lined streets, beautiful brick homes and slices of Americana, on virtually every corner!

The trip around Metro Detroit wasn’t about turkey and the fixings, this go round.

The Taking Action crew went to a Middle Eastern eatery, a hockey hut, and a neighborhood pub, sort of like Cheers!

The Wayne County Health Department found some fouls, so we'll see if the problems have been solved.

We found some fouls and a spot that deserves a round of applause.

So, it’s that time! Should you chow down or put that fork down?!?!