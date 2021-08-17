Watch
Restrictions for trucks & trailers along Woodward go into effect Saturday for Dream Cruise

Bill Pugliano
ROYAL OAK, MI - AUGUST 17: (CAR FEATURE 4 of 5) A classic car cruises down Woodward Avenue during the 8th Annual Woodward Dream Cruise August 17, 2002 in Royal Oak, Michigan. The cruise is the largest one day auto event in the world and draws more than a million and a half visitors and approximately 30,000 classic cars. (Photo by Bill Pugliano/Getty Images)
Posted at 9:09 AM, Aug 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-17 09:11:41-04

(WXYZ) — Restrictions go into effect on Saturday along Woodward Ave. for the annual Woodward Dream Cruise.

The Oakland County Sheriff's Office said commercial vehicles that exceed 10,000 pounds and all vehicles with trailers should avoid Woodward from Pontiac to 8 Mile during the Dream Cruise.

If there are trucks or cars with trailers along Woodward, they will be directed off the road and could be ticketed if they refuse to comply with the order.

“The Dream Cruise is an iconic Oakland County tradition,” Sheriff Michael Bouchard said in a release. “In an effort to keep the focus on classic cars and, most importantly to do all we can to keep the spectators safe, we have these temporary vehicle restrictions in place for the Woodward Dream Cruise. We look forward to the crowds joining us for another day of making classic memories.”

Signs will be placed along Woodward Avenue in addition to freeway message boards on Interstate 696 and I-75 advising of the restrictions. The Dream Cruise route includes Berkley, Birmingham, Bloomfield Hills, Bloomfield Township, Ferndale, Huntington Woods, Pleasant Ridge, Pontiac, and Royal Oak.

