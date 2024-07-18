Restrooms at McNamara Terminal undergoing major restorations at DTW

(WXYZ) — The bathrooms at the McNamara Terminal at Detroit Metro Airport are getting upgraded, officials announced this week.

According to the Wayne County Airport Authority, 67 restrooms at the terminal are getting upgraded.

Every restroom that is undergoing renovations is getting stripped bare, and then getting new tile flooring, lighted technology to indicate if a stall is occupied, step stools for sinks, oversized sinks, individual lighted mirrors, convenience shelving in each stall and urinal, light-up entry signage and more.

The first set of renovated restrooms opened near gate A10 in late June.

“Our facilities at DTW are getting even better,” said Wayne County Airport Authority CEO Chad Newton. “This project, thanks to the Biden administration’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law grants, will improve our customer experience as we strive to exceed the high standards that our guests have come to expect at DTW.”

All passenger restrooms in the terminal will receive upgrades, and the restrooms will be closed on a rolling basis. There will be signage on the construction walls directing guests to the nearest restrooms.

In all, the project is costing $38 million, and $28 million is coming from a grant from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

All restroom renovations are expected to be complete by 2027.