Resurfacing coming to Detroit's East Jefferson Avenue

DETROIT (AP) — A major road project is coming to Detroit's eastside. Resurfacing is scheduled to start Tuesday on a more than 5-mile stretch of East Jefferson between Beaubien and Lakewood.

The city says two primary travel lanes in each direction of East Jefferson will receive a new top layer of asphalt. The project is to wrap up by Sept. 3. East Jefferson is slated to undergo a full rebuild in conjunction with a planned water infrastructure project in the next two to three years.

In about three years, Detroit's Public Works office will oversee a complete streetscape project for East Jefferson that will include some underground utility updates.