Watch Now
News

Actions

Retired Battle Creek police officer accused of killing estranged wife in murder-suicide

ray felix.png
WPTV
ray felix.png
Posted at 4:46 PM, Apr 02, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-02 16:46:16-04

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (WXMI) — Battle Creek police say a former employee who retired in 2014 is the same man suspected in a murder-suicide out of Florida.

Reports from WPTV say Ray Felix, age 60, is accused of killing his estranged wife, Jamie Felix. Jamie was an employee at local school, Manatee Academy, where she was beloved.

People who knew Jamie loved her, describing her as the "school mom," according to reports from WPTV.

WPTV, part of the Scripps News family, has been covering the case extensively.

If you or someone you know needs mental health help or is considering suicide, call 988. You are not alone.

READ MORE:

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Help get books to local kids!