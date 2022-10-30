Det. police commissioner to travel to Ukraine-Poland border on humanitarian mission

GROSSE POINTE PARK, Mich. (WXYZ) — In a few days, Rev. Jim Holley will get a plane to travel to the Ukraine-Poland border.

"At this point in my life I should be able to do a little bit more. And if God has given me the opportunity to do a little bit more, I want to do it,” he said.

For the Detroit police commissioner, 'a little bit more' means helping lead a humanitarian mission.

He'll travel and work alongside fellow volunteer Jack Lintol, who’s already seen the need firsthand. This will be his second mission.

It's been nearly 250 days since Russian forces first invaded Ukraine. Months later, the impact on women and children in the region is immense.

According to the UNHCR as of last month there were more than 7.5 million refugees registered outside of Ukraine, with most of them going to either Germany or Poland.

“Grandmothers, mothers, and then the children. And the mothers are carrying a child in this hand and a garbage full of their belongings in another hand,” said Lintol, who met Holley recently ahead of this trip.

Having Ukrainian friends is what first got Jack thinking about how he could help.

He linked up with St. Clare of Montefalco Catholic Church in Grosse Pointe Park for his first mission. They’re organizing this trip too, in conjunction with Rev. Jim Holley International Ministries and the Catholic Church in Ukraine.

"We’re going to be at the borders. We’ll be transporting refugees from the border,” Lintol told Action News.

They'll be brining the refugees to safe, temporary housing. St. Clare of Montefalco with it's partners in Ukraine have helped provide housing for several hundred families already. They’ll also be transporting thousands of winter coats which they’ll purchase in Poland.

Here’s something you might not expect to be packed for a trip to a war zone - art. A piece by Detroit artist Curtis Lewis tells a story of this war. The pain, suffering, and also the hope for peace.

"We’re going to take it to Poland with us. We’ve got several contacts, we think potentially the archbishop will be able to allow us to get it signed by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy," Lintol said.

Once the painting is signed the plan is to bring it back to metro Detroit and auction it off. The proceeds will then be sent back to Ukraine.

The money will be used to help to fund aid missions and relief efforts. Especially now, as the Black Sea grain deal hangs in the balance, sparking new concerns over food shortages.

Part of the goal of this trip is also for Rev. Holley to see how else Detroit and Wayne County can have an impact. The team leaves for their trip this Wednesday.

"You keep watching it on television. And then you also understand that a lot of people that were there in march are not there now,” said Rev. Holley. “It’s only right to be doing international ministry. Not just talking it, but walking it as well.”

St. Clare of Montefalco Catholic Church in Grosse Pointe Park is actively fundraising for this trip and ongoing humanitarian efforts in Ukraine. If you’d like to help, donations can be sent to the following address with the subject line saying "For Ukraine."

St. Clare of Montefalco Parish

1401 Whittier Road

Grosse Pointe Park, MI 48230

