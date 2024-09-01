Revamp Your Wardrobe at The Salvation Army’s Labor Day sale

(WXYZ) — The Salvation Army Southeast Michigan Adult Rehabilitation Center [semichigan.satruck.org] (ARC) is holding its Labor Day Sale on Monday, Sept. 2 at all 29 Southeast Michigan thrift store locations.

Offering 50 percent off all clothing, The Salvation Army invites shoppers to participate in this one-day-only sales event to capitalize on great savings on all clothing.

The Salvation Army thrift stores fully fund the ARC, located at 1627 W. Fort Street in Detroit. The ARC provides substance abuse rehabilitation, individual counseling, nutritious meals, spiritual direction, and leisure activities. Additionally, The Salvation Army offers resources to develop life skills and therapeutic guidance.

Later this year, The Salvation Army will open its new boutique thrift store and donation center at 43600 Grand River in Novi. The Novi Thrift Store will be The Salvation Army’s 30th location in southeast Michigan.

The Salvation Army thrift stores offer discounted, gently used merchandise in various departments, including clothing, accessories, housewares, linens, furniture, and more. Most Salvation Army thrift stores are open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., Monday through Saturday. To locate a store near you, visit satruck.org/thriftstore.