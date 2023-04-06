Revolution Farms recalls lettuce due to potential Listeria contamination

CALEDONIA, Mich. — Revolution Farms in Caledonia voluntarily recalled several packaged lettuce items and salad kits because they may be contaminated with Listeria.
Listeria monocytogenes can cause serious infections, that can be deadly, in young children, elderly people and people with weakened immune systems.
People who are considered “healthy” can suffer from short-term symptoms, including high fevers, severe headaches, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, due to contamination.
Additionally, Listeria infections can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.
All recalled products were distributed under the Revolution Farms brand name.
The following products are included in the recall:
|Product
|Size
|Packaging
|Product Code
|UPC Code
|Great Lakes Gourmet
|5 oz. Retail
|Plastic tray, lidding film
|Best by: 3/28/2023- 4/5/2023
|856791008028
|Green Sweet Crisp
|5 oz. Retail
|Plastic tray, lidding film
|Best by: 3/28/2023- 4/5/2023
|856791008141
|Michigan Spring Mix
|5 oz. Retail
|Plastic tray, lidding film
|Best by: 3/28/2023- 4/5/2023
|856791008004
|Robust Romaine
|5 oz. Retail
|Plastic tray, lidding film
|Best by: 3/28/2023- 4/5/2023
|856791008035
|Romaine Lettuce Boats
|5 oz. Retail
|Plastic tray, lidding film
|Best by: 3/28/2023- 4/5/2023
|856791008196
|Sweet Crisp Deli Leaf
|5 oz. Retail
|Plastic tray, lidding film
|Best by: 3/28/2023- 4/5/2023
|856791008189
|Whole Leaf Romaine
|5 oz. Retail
|Plastic tray, lidding film
|Best by: 3/28/2023- 4/5/2023
|856791008202
|Sesame Ginger Crunch
|6 oz. Salad Kit
|Plastic tray, label
|Sell by: 3/23/2023
|856791008233
|Traverse City Cherry
|6 oz. Salad Kit
|Plastic tray, label
|Sell by: 3/23/2023
|856791008226
|Zesty Southwest
|6 oz. Salad Kit
|Plastic tray, label
|Sell by: 3/23/2023
|856791008240
|Farmer's Mix
|3 lb. Bulk
|Clear poly bag
|Packaged on: 3/3/2023- 3/11/2023
|856791008134
|Great Lakes Gourmet
|3 lb. Bulk
|Clear poly bag
|Packaged on: 3/3/2023- 3/11/2023
|856791008066
|Green Sweet Crisp
|3 lb. Bulk
|Clear poly bag
|Packaged on: 3/3/2023- 3/11/2023
|856791008172
|Michigan Spring Mix
|3 lb. Bulk
|Clear poly bag
|Packaged on: 3/3/2023- 3/11/2023
|856791008042
|Robust Romaine
|3 lb. Bulk
|Clear poly bag
|Packaged on: 3/3/2023- 3/11/2023
|856791008127
These products were sold to the following retailers and distributors in Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin:
- Meijer
- Bridge St. Market
- Kingma’s Market
- Fresh Thyme Market Grand Rapids
- Fresh Thyme Market Kalamazoo
- Horrocks Market Grand Rapids
- Doorganics
- Cherry Capital Foods
- Gordon Food Service
- Van Eerden Foodservice
- Vine Line Produce
- Luna Restaurant
- Russ’ Commissary
- Pearson Foods Corporation
All retailers were told to remove the recalled products from their shelves; however, if you did buy an affected product, you should throw it away or return it for a full refund.
Revolutions Farms is working with the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development on the investigation.
If you have questions, call Trent Hartwig at 616-893-1748, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m.- 5 p.m.
You can also email info@revolutionfarms.com with the subject line “Recall.”