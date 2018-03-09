Reward offered after abused cat found with duct tape wrapped around legs

(WXYZ) - A $2,500 reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest in a disturbing cat cruelty case.

The cat was taken to the Michigan Humane Society's Berman Center for Animal Care in Westland on March 7 after being found with duct tape wrapped around his legs. The cat also had large portions of its ears removed and a piece of his tail was missing. The cat also sustained bruising on his body.

The cat is receiving medical treatment and has been named Stanley.

The Michigan Human Society and Crime Stoppers are hoping the $2,500 reward will help lead to an arrest.

Anyone with information can all in tips the Michigan Humane Society Cruelty Investigations hotline at 313-872-3401 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAKUP.





