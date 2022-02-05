Reward offered as US Marshals work to find man suspected of killing 2 sisters in Wayne

WAYNE, Mich. (WXYZ) — A month later after the tragic shooting of two sisters, their family is still seeking justice.

“They were not yours to take," Dejanique Parchmon said.

Her sisters, Domonique Parchmon and Shyanna Hall were killed on Jan. 5 in the city of Wayne.

“It’s just weird without them. It’s hurting to know that I got to go on with two sisters gone because we had a lot planned," she said.

Dejanique Parchmon was looking forward to a sisters trip that will no longer happen after their lives were cut short.

Wayne police responded to shots fired at an apartment complex on Niagara Street off Michigan Avenue.

Their aunt Brenda Walters got a phone call about the shooting and rushed to the home.

“By the time I made it over there, it was too late," Walters said.

She tells 7 Action News that her niece 30-year-old Domonique died on the scene and her 18-year-old niece Shyanna was rushed to a local hospital.

Wayne police say Shyanna later succumbed to her injuries but before passing, Hall gave investigators a name.

“As her dying declaration, she named and told the police officers who the killer was," Supervisory Deputy Aaron Garcia with the United States Marshals Service said.

Christopher Lewis Greer, 32, is the man suspected of shooting the sisters and wanted for a double murder.

Garcia tells us Greer was in a relationship with Parchmon for several years.

“This coward is wanted for killing two females, innocent females over an argument," he said.

There is now a $5,000 reward for anyone who knows of Greer's location. Garcia believes someone is helping him hide.

“Unfortunately, once we arrest him, there will be charges coming down with anyone who assisted or aided him during his arrest,” Garcia said.

Walters has a message for Greer if he is watching.

“You see we are hurting. Turn yourself in," she demanded.

She also shared a promise to her nieces.

“We got to bring justice to y’all. If it takes every breath in me, he is going to get caught," Walters said.

The U.S. Marshals Service says Greer should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information about his location is urged to contact local law enforcement. Tips can be called in to the U.S. Marshals Service 24-hour line at 313-202-6458.