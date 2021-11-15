Reward offered in search for 23-year-old woman wanted in connection to Warren murder

(WXYZ) — Warren police are asking for the public’s help to locate a 23-year-old woman wanted in connection to the murder of 26-year-old Johnice Clark.

Crime Stoppers has announced a cash reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest of Ashinay Horton-Starks.

Police say Horton-Starks shot and killed Clark after a disagreement at a party on June 5.

Police say two arrests have also been made in this case.

Anyone with information is asked to call Warren police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.