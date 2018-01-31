Reward offered to identify Ann Arbor park vandal

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) - The Ann Arbor Police Department is asking for the public's help to identify a park vandal.

Police say they've seen graffiti vandalism happening at a number of city parks, especially Gallup Park.

There has reportedly been damage to park benches, tables and restrooms. The graffiti requires repair or replacement of park property, according to police.

The police department along with the parks and rec department is offering a $500 reward that leads to the arrest of the person who is damaging city property.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.