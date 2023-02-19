Watch Now
Richard Belzer, stand-up comic and TV detective, dies at 78

FILE - Richard Belzer attends the premiere of "Mistaken For Strangers" during the opening night of the 2013 Tribeca Film Festival on Wednesday April 17, 2013 in New York. Belzer, the longtime stand-up comedian who became one of TV's most indelible detectives as John Munch in “Homicide: Life on the Street” and “Law & Order: SVU,” has died at age 78. Belzer died Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023, at his home in Bozouls in southern France, his longtime friend Bill Scheft told The Hollywood Reporter. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)
Posted at 2:25 PM, Feb 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-19 14:26:41-05

NEW YORK (AP) — Richard Belzer, who played one of TV's most indelible detectives as John Munch in "Homicide: Life on the Street" and "Law & Order: SVU," has died.

The long-time stand-up comic was 78.

Belzer died Sunday at his home in Bozouls in southern France, his longtime friend Bill Scheft told The Hollywood Reporter.

Comedian Laraine Newman first announced his death on Twitter.

The actor Henry Winkler, Belzer's cousin, wrote "Rest in peace Richard."

For more than two decades and across 10 series — including appearances on "30 Rock" and "Arrested Development" — Belzer played the wise-cracking homicide detective prone to conspiracy theories.

