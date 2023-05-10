Richard Wershe arrested in Miami on robbery and battery charges

(WXYZ) — Richard Wersche, who is known as White Boy Rick, is facing a felony and a misdemeanor charge after being arrested in Miami, Florida.

WATCH: Full interview with Rick Wershe

Wersche has been charged with a felony robbery account and a misdemeanor battery account. He was given a $1,500 bond at his arraignment and is due back in court on June 8.

Miami's ABC affiliate WPLG is reporting police say Wersche was arrested after attacking his girlfriend following an argument during sex. The station says the woman told police the attack happened Saturday, but she waited to report it until Tuesday because of her immigration status.

According to the report, Wershe said the name of another woman while the two were together. That's when the victim moved to get out of the bed, at which point Wershe grabbed her left arm and snatched a diamond bracelet and necklace he had bought her. WPLG says police report the woman managed to get free, but Wersche caught up to her and punched her. According to the report there was a witness who reported seeing the punch.

WPLG also reports that when the woman was at the police station, Wershe rushed in looking for his keys.

Wershe spent more than 30 years behind bars after being arrested in 1987. He was released in 2020.