Richmond police chief arraigned on charge of misusing Law Enforcement Information Network

The police chief in the small town of Richmond in northern Macomb County was arraigned on a misdemeanor charge Wednesday morning.

Chief Tom Costello is charged with using the Law Enforcement Information Network (LEIN) to look up personal information on a case that is not official business.

Costello has been the chief since March after he worked 20 years in the Center Line Police Department.

He's currently on paid leave. The judge put Costello on a personal bond with restrictions including not using the LEIN system and he cannot travel out of state without the court's permission.

His attorney said Costello denies any wrongdoing. Costello declined to talk to us about the case.

The allegations of misuse came from a woman in nearby Washington Township who went to police in Romeo who directed her to the Macomb County sheriff.

The misdemeanor charge could land him up to 93 days in jail and a $500 fine if convicted.