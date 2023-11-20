Watch Now
Richmond police chief found not guilty after being charged with misusing LEIN system

The Richmond Michigan Police Chief has withdrawn his no contest plea to a charge of intentionally misusing Michigan's LEIN law enforcement computer network after being sentenced to 5 days in jail.
Posted at 12:56 PM, Nov 20, 2023
(WXYZ) — Richmond Police Chief Tom Costello was acquitted by a jury after he was charged with intentionally misusing Michigan's LEIN law enforcement computer network system.

Costello had originally pleaded no contest to the charge but withdrew his plea after a judge sentenced him to jail, which was not part of the plea agreement.

“He’s never going to get this day back. He spent a day behind bars and didn’t deserve to do that. It’s a travesty of justice,” Costello's attorney, Art Weiss, said at the time of the plea withdrawal.

With the request to withdraw the plea, Costello and his attorney also requested a new judge take the case.

Costello has been the chief since March 2022 after he worked 20 years in the Center Line Police Department. He was placed on leave for a time after the allegations came to light.

The Richmond City County and City Manager put Costello back on the job effective September 1, 2022.

