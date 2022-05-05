Rihanna to open a Savage X Fenty storefront in Detroit

DETROIT, MI (WXYZ) — The world-renowned Barbadian singer, fashion designer, and businesswoman Rihanna is bringing her Savage X Fenty lingerie brand to Detroit.

The business announced that the Savage X Fenty brand will be opening a brick-and-mortar storefront in the city.

The all-inclusive lingerie brand made the announcement on Facebook Wednesday afternoon.

Rihanna launched her first Savage X Fenty storefront in Las Vegas this past January.

She later opened storefronts in Los Angeles, Houston, Philadelphia, and Washington D.C..

Chicago, Long Island, Atlanta, Newark, and St. Louis are also set to have a Savage X Fenty storefront in the area.