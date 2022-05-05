Watch
News

Actions

Rihanna to open a Savage X Fenty storefront in Detroit

Fenty Beauty By Rihanna Anniversary Event Getty
Caroline McCredie/Getty Images for Fenty Beauty by
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - OCTOBER 03: Rihanna attends the Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Anniversary Event at Overseas Passenger Terminal on October 3, 2018 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Caroline McCredie/Getty Images for Fenty Beauty by Rihanna)
Fenty Beauty By Rihanna Anniversary Event Getty
Posted at 10:20 AM, May 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-05 10:20:31-04

DETROIT, MI (WXYZ) — The world-renowned Barbadian singer, fashion designer, and businesswoman Rihanna is bringing her Savage X Fenty lingerie brand to Detroit.

The business announced that the Savage X Fenty brand will be opening a brick-and-mortar storefront in the city.

The all-inclusive lingerie brand made the announcement on Facebook Wednesday afternoon.

Rihanna launched her first Savage X Fenty storefront in Las Vegas this past January.

She later opened storefronts in Los Angeles, Houston, Philadelphia, and Washington D.C..

Chicago, Long Island, Atlanta, Newark, and St. Louis are also set to have a Savage X Fenty storefront in the area.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Latest news, weather and traffic to start your day!