Rite Aid closing 4 more stores in Michigan, bringing the total to 23; here's the list

(WXYZ) — Rite Aid announced it is closing four more stores in Michigan as part of its Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing.

The closures bring the total to 23 in the state, after it was announced in October 19 stores were closing in Michigan, including nine in metro Detroit.

The new stores announced in the filing that will close are:



43034 Dequindre Rd. in Sterling Heights

4151 S. Canton Rd. in Canton

35350 23 Mile Rd. in New Baltimore

1200 S. Main St. in Adrian

The previously announced stores are:

In metro Detroit



15250 24 Mile Rd. in Macomb

47300 Pontiac Trail in Wixom

35250 S. Gratiot Ave. in Clinton Township

51037 Van Dyke Ave. in Shelby Township

9155 Telegraph Rd. in Taylor

29447 Ford Rd. in Garden City

1900 E. 8 Mile in Detroit

36485 Garfield in Clinton Township

25922 Middlebelt in Farmington Hills

Other Michigan locations closing include:



924 W. Main St. in Fremont

507 N. Lafayette St. in Greenville

715 S. Clinton St. in Grand Ledge

102 N. Centerville Rd. in Sturgis

109 N. Whittemore St. in St. Johns

3100 E. Michigan Ave. in Jackson

1243 US 31 South in Manistee

2838 E. Court St. in Flint

1124 North Ballenger Highway in Flint

2701 S. Cedar St. in Lansing

Rite Aid announced in October it filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy and intended to close some stores.

It currently has about 2,100 locations in 17 states.