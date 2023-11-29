Rite Aid closing 4 more stores in Michigan, bringing the total to 23; here's the list

(WXYZ) — Rite Aid announced it is closing four more stores in Michigan as part of its Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing.
The closures bring the total to 23 in the state, after it was announced in October 19 stores were closing in Michigan, including nine in metro Detroit.
The new stores announced in the filing that will close are:
- 43034 Dequindre Rd. in Sterling Heights
- 4151 S. Canton Rd. in Canton
- 35350 23 Mile Rd. in New Baltimore
- 1200 S. Main St. in Adrian
The previously announced stores are:
In metro Detroit
- 15250 24 Mile Rd. in Macomb
- 47300 Pontiac Trail in Wixom
- 35250 S. Gratiot Ave. in Clinton Township
- 51037 Van Dyke Ave. in Shelby Township
- 9155 Telegraph Rd. in Taylor
- 29447 Ford Rd. in Garden City
- 1900 E. 8 Mile in Detroit
- 36485 Garfield in Clinton Township
- 25922 Middlebelt in Farmington Hills
Other Michigan locations closing include:
- 924 W. Main St. in Fremont
- 507 N. Lafayette St. in Greenville
- 715 S. Clinton St. in Grand Ledge
- 102 N. Centerville Rd. in Sturgis
- 109 N. Whittemore St. in St. Johns
- 3100 E. Michigan Ave. in Jackson
- 1243 US 31 South in Manistee
- 2838 E. Court St. in Flint
- 1124 North Ballenger Highway in Flint
- 2701 S. Cedar St. in Lansing
Rite Aid announced in October it filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy and intended to close some stores.
It currently has about 2,100 locations in 17 states.