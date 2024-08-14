Rite Aid closing all 186 Michigan locations

METRO DETROIT (WXYZ) — All of Michigan's 186 Rite Aid stores are closing, a spokesperson for the company confirmed to 7 News Detroit.

This comes months afterRite Aid closed 12 Michigan locations, including stores in Allen Park, Grosse Pointe Farms, Livonia, Milford and Wyandotte, after filing in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in New Jersey

Rite Aid did not provide a timeline as to when the locations would be closing.

Rite Aid filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection last year, with the company saying at the time that they would continue to fill prescriptions. They said in that filing that Rite Aid Corp. runs more than 2,000 stores nationwide.

